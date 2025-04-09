Sterlite Technologies partners with Swoop Holdings

To upgrade fibre broadband network in Western Australia

Sterlite Technologies (STL) has partnered with Swoop Holdings to upgrade ~1,000 homes in Western Australia with high-speed Fibre-to-the Home (FTTH) connectivity. Under this partnership, STL will supply Swoop Infrastructure with state-of-the-art optical networking and connectivity solutions, further strengthening digital infrastructure in the region.

The collaboration builds on Swoop's acquisition of conduit and fibre assets in Seacrest Estate near Geraldton, Western Australia. It marks a significant step in Swoop's commitment to expanding its fibre broadband network. This project is led by Swoop's Head of Infrastructure, Anthony Camilleri, as part of the company's broader Fibre Broadband strategy for both retail and wholesale services.

STL has a strong track record of enabling network operators to deploy and scale fibre networks with sustainable, high-performance optical solutions. Manufactured at STL's "Zero Waste to Landfill" certified facilities, these solutions set new industry standards for durability and environmental responsibility.

