Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Siliguri, West Bengal

Lemon Tree Hotels said that it has signed licensed agreement viz Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Siliguri, West Bengal.

The upcoming property is set to open in FY 2029 and will be managed by Carnations Hotels, a subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Siliguri will feature 63 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet, recreation facilities and other public areas. Siliguri Railway Station is about 3 kms away from the property. The hotel is also well connected by road, offering easy access to both public and private transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO, managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels commented, We are excited to strengthen our footprint in West Bengal, complementing our portfolio of two operational hotels and three upcoming hotels. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality and enriching the region's travel and business landscape.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India, and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz. Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 76.5% to Rs 62.49 crore on 22.4% increase in net sales to Rs 355.18 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rallied 3.55% to end at Rs 138.65 on Wednesday, 8 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News