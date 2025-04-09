Stock Alert: Shyam Metalics, Senco Gold, NTPC Green Energy, Signatureglobal (India)

Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper and Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 9 April 2025.

Results Today:

BF Utilities and OK Play India will declare their results in later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Shyam Metalics and Energy reported a 13% year on year growth in stainless steel sales for the month of March, reaching 6,619 tonnes. Stainless steel sales jumped 66% YoY to 84,404 metric tonnes in FY25.

Senco Gold reported a 23% year on year retail growth in Q4 FY25.The same stores sales growth (SSSG) jumped 18.4% year on year in Q4 FY25 and 14.6% in FY25.

Signatureglobal (India) achieved pre-sales of Rs 1,620 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025, showing a growth of 42% compared to last year, surpassing the financial year 2025 guidance.

NTPC Green Energy incorporated NTPC-Mahapreit Green Energy as a 74:26 joint venture of the company. This has been done along with the inclusion of Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology.

Concord Biotech received approval from the USFDA for marketing 7 mg and 14 mg Teriflunomide Tablets. Teriflunomide Tablets are used for treating patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation entered a joint venture agreement with Sembcorp to explore renewable energy and green hydrogen projects across India. The JV will also consider projects in green ammonia production and bunkering.

Ashoka Buildcon to sell 51% stake in the arm Prakashmaan Renewable Energy to Sunbreeze Renewables.

