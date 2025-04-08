Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HUDCO signs MoU with MMRDA

HUDCO signs MoU with MMRDA


Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
For collaboration on infra projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra, on 8 April 2025 at Mumbai.

The MoU has been entered to establish a framework for cooperation between HUDCO and MMRDA wherein HUDCO shall explore and provide funds up to Rs.1,50,000 crore over a period of five years for development of infrastructure projects to be implemented by MMRDA in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Further, HUDCO will also extend Consultancy services and Capacity Building activities to meet the emerging requirements of MMRDA.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

