Sterlite Technologies announced today that their fiber optic cable products manufactured in the US are compliant with the 'Build America, Buy America' (BABA) provisions of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Along with this announcement, STL also unveiled its Rapid series of products, which will add to its In America, For America portfolio of fiber optic cables.

Rapid series of optical fiber cables range from high-capacity ribbonized cables to ruggedized designs for different applications like duct, direct buried, aerial and last-mile connectivity.

