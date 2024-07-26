Stock Alert: Adani Energy Solutions, Tech Mahindra, Jupiter Wagons, Cyient, United Breweries

Upcoming results : Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, CIPLA, City Union Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, GMDC, Interglobe Aviation, Indusind Bank, Intellect Design Arena, Kaynes Technology, KEC International, KFIn Technologies, Latent View Analytics, Laxmi Organics Industries, Nuvama Wealth Management, Power Grid Corporation, Piramal Pharma, Punjab and Sind Bank, Sanofi India, Shriram Finance, and TTK Prestige. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, CIPLA, City Union Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, GMDC, Interglobe Aviation, Indusind Bank, Intellect Design Arena, Kaynes Technology, KEC International, KFIn Technologies, Latent View Analytics, Laxmi Organics Industries, Nuvama Wealth Management, Power Grid Corporation, Piramal Pharma, Punjab and Sind Bank, Sanofi India, Shriram Finance, and TTK Prestige. Adani Energy solutions consolidated revenue jumped 47% YoY to Rs 5,379 crore in Q1 FY24 as compared with Rs 3,664 crore in Q1 FY24. The company reported net loss of Rs 1,190 crore as compared with net profit of Rs 182 crore in Q1 FY24. Tech Mahindras consolidated net profit jumped 28.7% to Rs 851 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 661 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue rose 1% YoY to Rs 13,005 crore in Q1 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jupiter wagons consolidated net profit stood at Rs 92 crorein Q1 FY25, up 46.2% as compared with Rs 63 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 16.8% Rs 880 crore in Q1 FY25.

Cyients consolidated net profit declined 25.03% to Rs 148 crore as against Rs 197 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue fell 9.9% to Rs 1,676 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,861 crore in Q1 FY24.

Mahanagar Gas consolidated revenue increased 1.5% to Rs 1,590 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,567 crore in Q1 FY24. Net profit jumped 7.4% to Rs 285 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 265 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

United Breweries reported consolidated net profit of Rs 173 crore, up 27.5% as compared with Rs 136 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue jumped 10.8% YoY to Rs 2,475 crore in Q1 FY25.

More From This Section

Glenmark Life Sciences consolidated net profit declined 17.7% YoY to Rs 111 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 135 crore. Revenue fell 1.8% to Rs 589 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 578 crore in Q1 FY24.

Go Digit General Insurances consolidated net profit jumped 73.3% YoY to Rs 101 crore. Total income increased 24.6% to Rs 2,077 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,667 crore in Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News