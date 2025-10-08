Stock Alert: Advait Energy Transitions, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Container Corp, IFGL Refractories

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 8 October 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Advait Energy Transitions has secured a significant order worth Rs 87.29 crore from PowerGrid Corporation of India for the supply of an emergency restoration system (ERS) package.
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals announced the appointment of Nirav Niranjankumar Vora as the chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, with effect from 7 October 2025.
Container Corporation of India has entered into a strategic agreement with UltraTech Cement to facilitate the transportation of bulk cement using specialized tank containers.
IFGL Refractories has announced that Navin Kumar Das has resigned from the position of chief human resources officer (CHRO) with effect close working hours on 6 October 2025.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis announced that its subsidiary has entered into a strategic agreement with Celonic Group to develop and deliver a fully integrated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development platform.
MedPlus Health Services has announced that its subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions has received a suspension order for a drug license pertaining to one of its retail stores in Chhattisgarh.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app