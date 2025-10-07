Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property 'Sterling Ameris Kasauli'

Sterling Holiday Resorts announced the launch of Sterling Ameris Kasauli, a boutique retreat nestled amid pine-clad slopes and panoramic Shivalik views. Located along the scenic DharampurKasauli Road, this intimate resort invites travellers to slow down and rediscover the art of mindful mountain living. This is the company's 5th resort in Himachal Pradesh.

