GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for equities; World Bank raises China;s growth forecast to 4.8%

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 10.00 points (or 0.04%) in early trade, suggesting a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,440.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 452.57 crore in the Indian equity market on 07 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 2,061.68 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Wednesday after the World Bank raised the regions growth forecast Tuesday. Markets in Mainland China and South Korea are closed for the holidays.

The World Bank on Tuesday raised its 2025 growth forecast for China as part of an overall boost in projections for East Asia and the Pacific, after a summer that saw U.S. tariff-led uncertainty rock the global economy.

The World Bank now projects Chinas economy to expand by 4.8%, compared with 4% predicted in April. The new forecast is closer to Chinas official target of around 5% growth in gross domestic product in 2025.

A decline in Chinas GDP by 1 percentage point lowers growth in the rest of developing East Asia and Pacific by 0.3 percentage points, according to World Bank estimates. With the China GDP upgrade, the region is expected to expand by 4.8% this year, versus 4% forecast earlier this year, according to the World Bank.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed lower. The S&P 500 struggled Tuesday, bogged down by a drop in Oracle shares as investors worry about the profitability of the artificial intelligence trade. Wall Street also looked for more developments out of Washington with the U.S. government shutdown in its second week.

The broad market index pulled back 0.38% to close at 6,714.59, snapping a 7-day winning streak, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.67% to finish at 22,788.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91.99 points, or 0.2%, to end at 46,602.98.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity indices ended with minor gains today, extending their winning run for the fourth consecutive session. The market remained volatile amid the NSEs weekly F&O expiry. The Nifty settled above 25,100 level. Realty, oil & gas and pharma shares advanced while FMCG, media and PSU Bank shares declined.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 136.63 points or 0.17% to 81,926.75. The Nifty 50 index gained 30.65 points or 0.12% to 25,108.30. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 2.07% and 2.02%, respectively.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

