Advait Energy Transitions secures Rs 87-cr order from Powergrid

Advait Energy Transitions announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 87.29 crore from Powergrid Corporation of India for the ERS package ERS-II, associated with the procurement of ERS suitable for 400 kV transmission lines (Set-5).The total project value stands at Rs 87.29 crore and is scheduled to be executed within 18 months.
Advait Energy Transitions (formerly known as Advait Infratech) is a global leader in end-to-end solutions for power transmission, substations, and telecommunication infrastructure.
Power Grid Corporation of India is a Maharatna CPSU and Indias largest electric power transmission company. GoI holds a 51.34% stake in the company as of June 30, 2025. PGCIL was incorporated in 1989 to set up extra-high-voltage alternating current and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines.
Shares of Advait Energy Transitions advanced 1.32% to close at Rs 1,791.15, while those of Powergrid Corporation of India rose 0.84% to settle at Rs 289.20 on the BSE.
