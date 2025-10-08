Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advait Energy Transitions secures Rs 87-cr order from Powergrid

Advait Energy Transitions secures Rs 87-cr order from Powergrid

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Advait Energy Transitions announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 87.29 crore from Powergrid Corporation of India for the ERS package ERS-II, associated with the procurement of ERS suitable for 400 kV transmission lines (Set-5).

The total project value stands at Rs 87.29 crore and is scheduled to be executed within 18 months.

Advait Energy Transitions (formerly known as Advait Infratech) is a global leader in end-to-end solutions for power transmission, substations, and telecommunication infrastructure.

Power Grid Corporation of India is a Maharatna CPSU and Indias largest electric power transmission company. GoI holds a 51.34% stake in the company as of June 30, 2025. PGCIL was incorporated in 1989 to set up extra-high-voltage alternating current and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines.

Shares of Advait Energy Transitions advanced 1.32% to close at Rs 1,791.15, while those of Powergrid Corporation of India rose 0.84% to settle at Rs 289.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals allots 93,445 equity shares under ESOP

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property 'Sterling Ameris Kasauli'

JLR records 24.2% decline in Q2 wholesales

Proximus Global unveils its global network API aggregation platform - Konera

NSE announces reduction in derivative lot size for four key indices

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story