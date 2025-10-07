Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals allots 93,445 equity shares under ESOP

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has allotted 93,445 equity shares under ESOP on 07 October 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 13,32,62,508 (constituting of 6,66,31,254 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 13,34,49,398 (constituting of 6,67,24,699 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

