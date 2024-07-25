India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 28.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.52% to Rs 865.54 croreNet profit of India Grid Trust rose 28.73% to Rs 134.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.52% to Rs 865.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 653.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales865.54653.16 33 OPM %91.1690.23 -PBDT419.41306.17 37 PBT146.12114.75 27 NP134.16104.22 29
