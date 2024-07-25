Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 38.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Jul 25 2024
Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 57.88 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 38.09% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 57.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales57.8855.31 5 OPM %12.8912.19 -PBDT11.669.39 24 PBT10.027.39 36 NP7.365.33 38

Jul 25 2024

