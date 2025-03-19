Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, Zydus Life, BPCL.

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, IndusInd Bank, SAIL are banned from F&O trading on 19 March 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Bajaj Autos board approved the re-appointment of Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for another five years from April 1, 2025.

Larsen & Toubros board will meet on 21 March 2025 to consider fund raising through a debt issue.

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Apalutamide tablets, 60 mg. Apalutamide is an androgen receptor inhibitor used for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer.

GR Infraprojects received letter of acceptance from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a project worth Rs 4,262.78 crore. The project involves the construction of the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield road in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh on a DBFOT pattern under the BOT (Toll) Mode, as part of the NH(O) scheme.

ESAF Small Finance Banks board will meet on 21st March 2025, to consider fund raising through the issuance of non convertible debentures (NCDs) (Tier II bonds) on a preferential basis.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has entered into a quadripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BluJ Aerospace, the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), the Government of Kerala, and Cochin International Airport (CIAL) to develop the first hydrogen-fueled Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft ecosystem globally.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

