Shilpa Medicare arm gets CEP from EDQM for Desmopressin

Shilpa Medicare informed that its 100% subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences received certificate of suitability (CEP) from EDQM (European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare) for API, Desmopressin.

Desmopressin is synthetic peptide manufactured by Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences through solid phase synthesis. Desmopressin helps to reduce frequent urination and excessive thirst. This is used to treat central diabetes insipidus and bedwetting.

Keshav Bhutada, Executive Director- Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences said, We at Shilpa have always been investing in challenging chemical synthesis. With unwavering commitment and belief in our technical capabilities, we have invested in developing a versatile peptide portfolio over past few years and Desmopressin is the first peptide molecule to receive CEP from the European Regulators. This CEP showcases our proficiency in quality-oriented development as well as commercial manufacturing capabilities that meet the expectations of global quality standards paving way for more such products to follow.

