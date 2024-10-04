GIFT Nifty signals a flat start

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that the U.S. was considering strikes on Iranian oil facilities in response to Tehran's missile attack on Israel. Meanwhile, Israel continued its military campaign against the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, with new air strikes targeting Beirut.

Investors were also closely watching the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which could provide further insights into the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, though they recovered from intraday losses. Traders remained cautious amid the ongoing Middle East conflict and the anticipation of the jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.44%, the S&P 500 fell by 0.17%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 0.04%.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks suffered a significant downturn on Thursday, with the Nifty50 plunging over 2% in its worst single-day performance in two months. This sharp decline was primarily driven by a confluence of global and domestic factors. All sectoral indices on the NSE closed in the red, with realty, auto, and energy stocks leading the decline.

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slumped 1,769.19 points or 2.10% to 82,497.10. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 546.80 points or 2.12% to 25,250.10.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News