Akzo Nobel NV undertakes strategic review of its portfolio

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
With initial focus on its decorative paints positions in South Asia

Akzo Nobel NV (ultimate holding company of Akzo Nobel India) is conducting a strategic review of its portfolio in order to redeploy capital towards growing its core coatings businesses.

The initial focus will be on its decorative paints positions in South Asia. AkzoNobel has a premium, highly profitable position in India in particular, with a strong track record of growth. Given this unique market position, the company is well-placed to participate in the further development of the highly dynamic South Asian decorative paints market, which is ripe for consolidation.

The review will explore various strategic options ranging from partnerships or joint ventures through to mergers or divestments.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

