Stock Alert: BPCL, Hindustan Unilever, Pidilite Inds, Piramal Pharma

IndiaMART InterMESH, Punjab National Bank, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, RBL Bank were banned from F&O trading on 23 January 2025.

Earnings Today:

UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indus Towers, United Spirits, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Amber Enterprises India, Capri Global Capital, Cyient, Greaves Cotton, Indian Energy Exchange, KFin Technologies, Mankind Pharma, Mphasis, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Syngene International, Tejas Networks, Thyrocare Technologies, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, V2 Retail, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will announce their quarterly later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a 19.13% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 3,001 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,519 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 1.79% to Rs 15,195 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 14,928 crore in Q3 FY24.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported a 36.85% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 4,649.20 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3,397.27 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 2.02% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,13,135.8 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Pidilite Industries reported a 18.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 534.56 crore in Q3 Fy25 as compared with Rs 450.15 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 5.2% YoY to Rs 3,234.91 crore during the quarter.

Also Read

Laurus Labs subsidiary in New Jersey received form 483 with one observation from USFDA. Inspection was conducted from 13 to 21 January 2025.

Persistent Systems consolidated net profit jumped 14.77% to Rs 372.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 325 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 5.7% QoQ to Rs 3,062.28 crore in Q3 FY25.

Paras Defence has signed memorandum of understanding with Maharashtra Government for for the proposed Optics Park Project in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. This prestigious Optics Park Project is set to commence in the year 2028.

Piramal Pharmas Piramal Critical Care (PCC) Division has launched Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for Injection, USP. With this launch, PCC continues to expand its generic injectables portfolio.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News