Jana Small Finance Bank spurts after good sequential numbers

Jana Small Finance Bank surged 19.12% to Rs 436.50 after the lender's net profit rose 14.43% to Rs 111 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q2 September 2024.

Jana Small Finance Bank' net profit fell 17.81% to Rs 110.66 crore on 15.06% increase in total income to Rs 1,354.82 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023. Profit before tax fell 21.76% year-on-year to Rs 105.34 crore during the quarter.

Sequentially, the lender's net profit rose 14.43% while total income increased 0.98% in Q3 December 2024 over Q2 September 2024. PBT rose 18.81% in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

Net interest income stood at Rs 593 crore in Q3 December 2024, down 0.17% compared with Rs 594 crore in Q2 September 2024.

Operating income stood at Rs 770 crore. In the September 2024 quarter, the lender posted an operating income of Rs 769 crore.

The bank registered a 24.4% YoY growth in its total deposits to Rs 25,865 crore. On a sequential basis, it grew by 4.3%. Its current account and savings account (CASA) deposits grew by 22.3% YoY to Rs 4,768 crore. Meanwhile, term deposits saw a 24.9% YoY increase in the December quarter of FY25. However, the CASA ratio declined to 18.4% as of December 2024, from 20.1% in September 2024 and 19.7% in March 2024, attributed to reductions in interest rates.

The bank maintained a solid capital position, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) of 18.4% and a Tier-1 CRAR of 17.5%. Including the profits from 9M FY25, the overall CRAR rose to 20.4%.

Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank said: "The Bank has delivered a strong quarter with improving credit quality and strong growth in secured assets. MFI business challenge have bottomed out but we remain cautious. Focus on retail CASA will get further attention given price cut. The strong performance in a difficult year has been possible due to the dedicated and committed effort put in by the 24,000 employees across our national footprint in 24 states and 778 branches."

Jana Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, is the 4th largest Small Finance Bank in India with an experience of over 16 years in lending and serving 12 million customers. The bank, launched in March 2018, has a national presence across 22 states and 2 union territories, spread across 778 branches.

