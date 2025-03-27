Stock Alert: BSE, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Sterlite Tech

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)'s board will convene on Sunday, 30 March 2025, to discuss the proposal for issuing a bonus.

Hindustan Unilever has appointed Rajneet Kohli, former CEO and executive director of Britannia Industries, to lead its food business from April 7.

Wipro has won a 10-year strategic deal worth 500 million pounds or over Rs 5,500 crore with Phoenix Group, the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions will invest up to Rs 250 crore in its three wholly owned overseas subsidiaries - TVS Logistics Investment UK, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Pte Ltd, Singapore, and TVS Logistics Investments USA Inc, USA.

Sterlite Technologies announced partnership with Wyre for supporting the development of their expansive multigigabit Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network.

NBCC (India) has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology (MAHAPREIT). They will jointly undertake a wide range of consultancy, fee-based, EPC, and redevelopment projects from concept to commissioning. These projects, with an estimated value of Rs 25,000 crore, will be executed in a phased manner over the next three to five years.

