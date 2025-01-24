Stock Alert: Dr Reddy's Lab, United Spirits, JSW Steel, Mankind Pharma

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Bandhan Bank, Can fin Homes, Dixon Technologies(India), L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas and Punjab National Bank.

Earnings Today:

JSW Steel, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, Godrej Consumer Products, DLF, AU Small Finance Bank, Aditya Birla Money, DAM Capital Advisors, DCB Bank, Fedbank Financial Services, Granules India, Jindal Saw, Laurus Labs, Shriram Finance, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Supriya Lifescience, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Trident will declare their earnings later today.

Dr Reddys Laboratories consolidated net profit increased 2.4% to Rs 1413.70 crore on 15.9% jump in net sales to Rs 8358.60 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

United Spirits consolidated net profit declined 4.3% to Rs 380.23 crore on 14.4% increase in net sales (excluding excise duty) to Rs 3433 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Mphasis consolidated net profit increased 1.06% to Rs 427.81 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 423.33 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 23.9% YoY to Rs 3,230 crore during the quarter.

Mankind Pharmas consolidated net profit declined 16.2% YoY to Rs 380.23 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales increased 23.9% to Rs 3230 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2606.95 crore in Q3 FY24.

Jyoti Structures received award for a project worth Rs 741.28 crore from Power grid Corporation of IndiaThe project involves the design, detailing, testing, supply of towers, and all line materials, as well as the commissioning of Package 01 of the 800 kV HVDC Bipole Line between KPS2 (HVDC) and Nagpur (HVDC) on a total turnkey basis.

Greenlam Industries subsidiary, Greenlam has commenced commercial production of chipboard at its manufacturing facility in Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, effective from 23 January 2025. The facility has an installed production capacity of 2,92,380 cubic meters per annum and has the potential to generate revenue of up to Rs 750 crore annually at full capacity utilization. The total capital expenditure incurred for the chipboard project is Rs 735 crore as of the commencement of commercial production.

