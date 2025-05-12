Triveni Turbine zooms as Q4 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 95 cr

Triveni Turbine surged 9.63% to Rs 565.45 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 24.14% to Rs 94.60 crore on 17.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 538 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Domestic sales increased by 8% YoY to Rs 260 crore while export sales grew by 27% YoY to Rs 280 crore during the period under review.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 100.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter, up 30.92% from Rs 100.90 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA surged 31.24% year on year to Rs 140.30 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. EBITDA margin improved to 26.1% in Q4 FY25 as against 23.3% recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company achieved an order booking of Rs 630 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a 44% year-on-year growth.

Export order booking declined 27% YoY to Rs 190 crore, while domestic order booking surged 150% YoY to Rs 440 crore, driven by Rs 290 crore worth of orders from NTPC for setting up a Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) system at Kudgi, Karnataka.

On its outlook, the company stated that Triveni Turbines, as a globally trusted energy innovator, is well-positioned to sustain healthy near-term performance following a strong showing in FY25. This positive outlook is underpinned by a robust order backlog in the API and IPG (Industrial Power Generation) turbine segments, along with market expansion in high-potential regions such as the USA. A strong domestic supply chain further strengthens competitiveness and supports business continuity.

The company also highlighted strong growth potential in its Aftermarket business, driven by an expanded range of offeringsincluding spare parts, services, and refurbishmentstargeting a broader customer base across various rotating equipment, including steam turbines, gas turbines, utility turbines, and geothermal turbines.

Triveni Turbines growing global presence, coupled with rising demand for renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste-to-energy (WtE), and decentralized power solutions, continues to offer significant growth opportunities. The company remains confident that by leveraging these trends both in India and internationally, it will be able to sustain its growth and profitability in the years ahead.

Dhruv M. Sawhney, chairman and managing director, Triveni Turbine, said: In FY25, Triveni Turbines sustained its strong track record of outstanding financial performance and surpassed previous highs of annual revenues, profitability and order booking. Revenue from operations grew 21% over the previous year to reach record level of Rs 20.06 billion. EBITDA and profit before tax (PBT) grew faster at 36% and 37% YoY and stood at Rs 5.18 billion and Rs 4.88 billion respectively.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 3.59 billion, representing an increase of 33% over last year. Higher EBITDA and profits were achieved through a combination of efficient cost management, operating leverage and an improved revenue mix. Order booking for the year reached a record Rs 23.63 billion, up 26% YoY supported by increased domestic and product-led demand. This is despite downward adjustments of Rs 1.4 billion in order booking due to slow moving orders while having customer advances. The aftermarket segment witnessed a notable increase in new, repeat, and referral orders.

At end of 31 March 2025 the closing order book stood at a record Rs 19.09 billion, an increase of 23% YoY. A robust closing order book ensures healthy visibility for the medium term, positioning the company well for continued momentum. Demand for the Companys products remained strong with Product order booking achieving an impressive growth of 38% YoY to Rs 17.41 billion in FY25.

Key drivers of growth in product order booking were finalisation of orders in the renewable energy sector, industrial clients, power producers and API turbines. Domestically, product order booking was also supported by the Companys strategic foray in CO₂ energy storage solutions.

In the API segment, the enquiry base expanded geographically, resulting in order finalisations for both drive and power turbines across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Europe. As a result, the company achieved its highest-ever annual Product order booking for the fourth consecutive year, representing a key milestone in its pursuit of sustainable and innovative solutions. The company continues to see good international demand which is reflected in export order booking which grew 23% YoY to Rs 12.59 billion during the year.

This includes orders secured across broad power ranges from key regions including the Middle East, Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and Africa. The enquiry pipelines in both product and aftermarket segments remain robust and globally diversified. In FY25, the international enquiry pipeline grew by 30% while the domestic enquiry growth was even more impressive at 120%, providing strong visibility for the coming year.

By diversifying across various geographies and product/aftermarket segments, we also aim to mitigate the risks associated with market volatility. Our strategic initiatives are underpinned by a robust culture of innovation, customer centricity, operational excellence, safety, and quality assurance. This lays a solid foundation for Triveni Turbines for future opportunities and sustained value creation for all stakeholders.

The board of directors has recommended payment of final dividend Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 1 each) for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders.

Triveni Turbine is primarily engaged in business of manufacture and supply of power generating equipment and solutions.

