Stock Alert: Godrej Porperties, PSP Projects, Dr Reddy's Lab, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engg

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL), GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) are banned from F&O trading on 21 November 2024.

Stocks to Watch:

Dr Reddys Laboratories (DRL) informed that on Tuesday, 19 November 2024, US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed its Good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection at API manufacturing facility located in Bollaram, Hyderabad.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has signed a contract with the Transport Department, Government of West Bengal, for the delivery of 13 hybrid ferries for total consideration of Rs 226.18 crore.

Godrej Properties has announced the acquisition of a 53-acre land parcel in Joka, Kolkata. The company plans to develop a residential plotted development project on this land, with an estimated development potential of 1.3 million square feet and a revenue potential of approximately Rs 500 crore.

Tata Power Company entered into strategic partnership with Druk Green Power Corpo, a subsidiary of Druk Holding and Investments, the sole generation utility of Bhutan, to collaborate and develop at least 5,000 MW of clean energy generation capacity in Bhutan.

JSW Steel declared as preferred bidder in the Codli mineral block in Goa. The projected iron ore resources are at 48.5 million tonnes, in addition to 2.7 million tonnes of ore in dumps.

Aegis Logisticss material subsidiary, Aegis Vopak Terminals, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 3,500 crore.

Kilburn Engineering executed a share purchase agreement with Monga Strayfield for the porposed acquisition of a 100% stake in Monga Strayfield for Rs 123 crore.

PSP Projects said that Adani Infra (India), Adani Groups PMC arm, signed definitive agreements to acquire up to 30.07% stake from the companys existing promoter - Prahladbhai S. Patel. Presently, Prahladbhai S Patel and Family own 60.14% stake in the company.

Meanwhile, Adani Infra (India) has launched an open offer to acquire additional 1,03,06,866 shares, or 26% stake in PSP Projects from public shareholders. The offer price is set at Rs 642.06 per share, valuing the deal at approximately Rs 662 crore.

Existing promoters hold a 60.14% interest in PSP Projects. Prabhladbhai S Patel holds 47.76% shares, of which he is selling 30.07%.

Godawari Power Ispat has signed definitive agreement to acquire 51% stake in Jammu Pigments (JPL) at post money valuation of Rs 500 crore.

