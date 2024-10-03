Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Amit Shah to launch several projects during his two-day Gujarat visit

Shah will inaugurate a tele-rehabilitation centre at Sola Civil Hospital, a newly-built vegetable market, and a government primary school in Bhadaj area, an official release said

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 8:57 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday, during which he will launch a host of projects and take part in some Navratri events, officials said.

Shah will inaugurate a health check-up camp at 10.15 am in Chanakyapuri area of Ahmedabad city which falls under the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency that he represents.

He will inaugurate a tele-rehabilitation centre at Sola Civil Hospital, a newly-built vegetable market, and a government primary school in Bhadaj area, an official release said.

Shah is scheduled to address a gathering in Bhadaj area after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various projects of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Around 1.15 pm, Shah will address BJP workers at 'Karyakarta Sammelan' near Sanand town in Ahmedabad district.

He will inaugurate the newly-built office building of the Ahmedabad police commissioner in Shahibaug area.

At around 8.45 pm, the Union minister will attend the inaugural ceremony of 'Vibrant Gujarat Navratri Mahotsav', organised by the state government at the GMDC Ground in the city on the occasion of the Navratri festival. He will attend three other Navratri events in Naranpura, Satellite and Prahladnagar.

The Navratri festival begins on Thursday.

On Friday, Shah will address people near Adalaj village in Gandhinagar after inaugurating a trust-run hospital at around 10 am. He will also attend an event in Mahatma Mandir on the 100th anniversary of ADC Bank.

Shah is scheduled to inaugurate various other projects, including lakes and gardens, of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation on Friday afternoon.

He will lay the foundation stone for a 421-bed hospital in Mansa town in Gandhinagar and address people after launching various other developmental projects of GMC, stated the release.


Topics :Amit ShahGujaratHome MinistryBJP

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

