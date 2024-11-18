Stock Alert: Hero Motocorp, Nazara Tech, Lemon Tree Hotels, Grasim Inds,

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL), GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper are banned from F&O trading on 18 November 2024.

Hero Motocorp reported 14.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,203.54 crore on 10.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,463.21 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Nazara Technologies reported a 47.56% decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 11.80 crore despite 7.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 318.94 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit jumped 32.79% to Rs 35.03 crore on 23.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 284.36 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Suraj Estate Developers has reported 88.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.8 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 16.9 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Total income rose by 5.7% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 109.6 crore in the second quarter.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported consolidated net profit from continuing operations of Rs 354.49 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 180.3 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.29% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,133.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Grasim Industries reported 66.5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 389.90 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,163.75 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 11.06% YoY to Rs 33,562.85 crore in second quarter of FY25, driven by the superior performance of financial services, cellulosic staple fibre and specialty chemicals businesses.

Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.57 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net profit Rs 29.43 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 6.90% YoY to Rs 461.82 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, while revenue adjusted for inventory correction was Rs 525 crore with the growth rate of 5.7% YoY.

Bajaj Healthcare reported standalone net profit of Rs 94.64 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 34.60 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 31.5% YoY to Rs 133.08 crore in Q2 FY25.

GAIL (India) has signed a 10-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with ADNOC Gas for the delivery of up to 0.52 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of liquified natural gas (LNG), starting in 2026. This is the first SPA of ADNOC Gas with an Indian buyer.

Tata Power Company has acquired 100% stake in ERES-XXXIX Power Transmission (ERES-XXXIX), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for total consideration of Rs 18.56 crore

