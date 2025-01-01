Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Banking / Citigroup, BofA join US lenders in exiting Net-Zero Banking Alliance

Citigroup, BofA join US lenders in exiting Net-Zero Banking Alliance

They follow Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs, which both left the alliance earlier this month

A Citigroup office is seen at Canary Wharf in London. Photo: Reuters
Citi said it had made progress toward its own net-zero goals and decided to leave the NZBA. | File Photo
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 8:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
United States banks Citigroup and Bank of America said on Tuesday they are exiting the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), a group of global banks that have pledged to curb greenhouse gas emissions. 
They follow Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs, which both left the alliance earlier this month. 
Financial firms, historically criticised for their connections to the fossil fuel industry, have made efforts to incorporate net-zero standards more prominently into their operations. 
However, they have begun scaling back on some initiatives to avoid irking Republican policymakers who are opposed to limiting the financing of fossil fuels. 
Citi said it had made progress toward its own net-zero goals and decided to leave the NZBA. 
BofA, in an emailed statement to Reuters, said: "We will continue to work with clients on this issue and meet their needs." 

Also Read

Richard Parsons, prominent Black executive who led Citigroup, dies at 76

Trump's easing of regulations to trigger Japan outbound M&A: Citi executive

Thailand aims to legalise casinos next year in win for global players

Citigroup sells HDFC Bank's shares worth Rs 275 crore via block deal

Citigroup profit beats estimates in Q3 on surge in investment banking

The NZBA aims to bring down carbon emissions from the lending and investment portfolios of its members to zero on a net basis by 2050. 
Last month, BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street were sued by Texas and 10 other Republican-led states, which said the large asset managers violated antitrust law through climate activism that reduced coal production and boosted energy prices.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Despite CRR cut, liquidity deficit in banking system crosses Rs 2 trillion

Looking ahead: Slowing credit growth, margin pressure await banks in 2025

Indian banks' gross bad loan ratio may edge up by March 2026: RBI report

NBFCs' loan growth moderates significantly to 6.5% in H1FY24: RBI report

Private banks masking worsening retail asset quality with write-offs: RBI

Topics :CitigroupBank of AmericaBankingBlackRock

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story