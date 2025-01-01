Leo Dry Fruits IPO opens today; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Leo Dry Fruits IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the spices and dry fruits trading company Leo Dry Fruits and Spices opens for public subscription today, Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The company announced it has raised Rs 6.88 crore from anchor investors in the bidding concluded on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Leo Dry Fruits IPO is a book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of 48,30,000 shares aggregating up to Rs 25.12 crore.

Here are the other key details of Leo Dry Fruits IPO:

Leo Dry Fruits IPO price band, lot size

Leo Dry Fruits IPO is available at a price band of Rs 51-52 per share, and 2,000 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

Leo Dry Fruits IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Leo Dry Fruits were trading flat at Rs 52 per share in the grey markets, revealed sources tracking grey market activities. Thus, the Leo Dry Fruits IPO grey market premium (GMP) remains nil for today, Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Leo Dry Fruits IPO registrar, BRLM

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the Leo Dry Fruits IPO, while Shreni Shares is the sole book-running lead manager. Rikhav Securities serves as the market maker for the Leo Dry Fruits IPO.

Leo Dry Fruits IPO objective

Leo Dry Fruits, in its Red Herring Prospectus, outlined that it proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards funding the working capital requirements of the company. The company intends to use the proceeds for branding, advertisement, and marketing activities, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Leo Dry Fruits IPO allotment and listing date

Leo Dry Fruits IPO will be available for subscription till Friday, January 3, 2025. The basis of allotment of Leo Dry Fruits IPO is likely to get finalised on Monday, January 6, 2025. The company's shares are expected to get credited into the demat account on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Shares of Leo Dry Fruits are slated to list on the BSE SME tentatively on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

About Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading is a manufacturer and trader of spices and dry fruits. The company operates under two brands: VANDU for spices and dry fruits, and FRYD for frozen and semi-fried products. Leo Dryfruits has a manufacturing unit in Thane, Maharashtra, and operates in three segments: B2B, B2C, and D2C. The company's product portfolio includes whole and blended spices, dry fruits, ghee, and seasonings. As of September 2024, the company had approximately 46 permanent employees. Leo Dryfruits' competitive strengths include its experienced management team, diversified product portfolio, and widespread customer base.