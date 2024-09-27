Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Alert: Infosys, Indian Bank, Escorts Kubota, Biocon, Jubilant Pharmova

Image
Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Stocks to watch:

Infosys announced strategic collaboration with Sally Beauty to bring enterprise scale IT efficiencies from hyper automation.

Indian Banks board approved raising additional long term infrastructure bonds aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore over and above Rs 5,000 crore already raised in the current fiscal.

Escorts Kubotas Unit, Escort Kubota Finance received RBI certification to begin NBFC business.

Lemon Tree Hotels signed pact for 74-room property in Gujarat.

Biocon partnered with Tabuk Pharma to commercialise its Glucagon-like peptide-1 products in the Middle East region.

Jubilant Pharmova said that USFDA inspected Washington facility and closed the inspection with zero observations.

Aditya Birla Capial made an investment of Rs 500 crore in subsidiary, AB Finance via rights subscription.

Interglobe Aviations board approved the appointment Isidro Pablo Porqueras Orea as the chief operating officer (COO) effective from 1 November 2024. Porqueras will succeed Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, who will be retiring later this year.

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

