Marsons wins order for 150 MW solar power project

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
From NACOF OORJA

Marsons has s received a Letter of Intent from NACOF OORJA to develop a 150 MW(AC) Grid-Interactive Ground-Mounted Solar PV Power Generation Plant.

This project, which includes multiple units across different locations in Rajasthan, is being executed for RRECL under the KUSUM Scheme, aimed at providing daytime power to agricultural consumers.

This project we will be executing in technical collaboration with a third party "Aditya Clean Systems (P) Ltd" where the third party will provide us technical support.

The total order value of the project is estimated at approximately Rs 675 crore (inclusive of taxes and duties) and the execution timeline is set for 12 to 18 months.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

