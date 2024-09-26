Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Biocon signs licensing and supply agreement with Tabuk Pharmaceutical

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
To commercialize its GLP-1 products in MENA region

Biocon announced the signing of a licensing and supply agreement with Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company (a fully-owned subsidiary of Astra Industrial Group), a leading pharmaceutical company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, to commercialize its GLP-1 products for treating diabetes and chronic weight management, in select countries of the Middle East.

Under the terms of this agreement, Biocon will develop and manufacture the products and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals will hold the marketing authorization rights, and be responsible to register, import, and promote them in the region. The agreement also provides for a provision to expand to other GLP products, as well as the option of a tech transfer that will enable localized manufacturing at a later stage.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

