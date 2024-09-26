Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Netweb receives Intel Partner Award for Outstanding Growth - Data Center & AI Group

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Netweb Technologies India announced that Intel Corporation has recognized the company with an Intel Partner Award in the category of Outstanding Growth - Data Center & AI Group.

The company has been delivering AI-ready solutions for enterprises focusing on the AI-First strategy to provide exceptional capabilities for its customers and improve overall organisation efficiency. The company is also actively pursuing setting up a Private AI lab for universities and research institutions looking to leverage AI's power to effect transformative changes. Furthermore, Netweb has a complete stack and platform for sovereign AI cloud with its Make in India Servers.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

