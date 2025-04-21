Stock Alert: Infosys, Jio Financial Services, Just Dial, Tata Elxsi, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Angel One, Hindustan Copper, IREDA, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium Company shares are banned from F&O Trading on 21 April 2025.

Upcoming Results :

Anant Raj, Himadri Specialty Chemical, International Gemmological Institute India, Mahindra Logistics, Pitti Engineering, Rajratan Global Wire will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Infosys reported 3.16% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,038 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 6,822 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations decreased 2% QoQ to Rs 40,925 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Jio Financial Services (JFSL) reported 1.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 316.11 crore on 18% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 493.24 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Just Dial reported a 36.3% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 157.60 crore on 7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 289.20 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Tata Elxsi has reported 12.4% fall in net profit to Rs 172.4 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 196.9 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations for the period under review aggregated to Rs 908.3 crore, up 0.3% YoY.

Masteks consolidated net profit fell 14.40% to Rs 81.07 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 94.71 crore reported in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations grew by 4.12% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 905.42 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Yes Bank reported 63.34% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 738.12 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 451.89 crore posted in Q4 FY24. The banks total income rose 3.76% YoY to Rs 9,355.39 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

HDFC Bank reported 6.68% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 17,616.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 16,511.85 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total income shed marginally to Rs 89,487.99 crore in Q4 FY25, down 0.17%, compared to Rs 89,639 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

ICICI Banks standalone net profit jumped 18% to Rs 12,629.58 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 10,707.53 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income increased 14% YoY to Rs 49,690.87 crore in Q4 FY25.

