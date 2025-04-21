LIC Housing Finance appoints Lokesh Mudhra as CFO

LIC Housing Finance said that its board has approved the appointment of Lokesh Mundhra, as a chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 17 April 2025.

Consequent to the above, Sudipto Sil who was a chief financial officer and designated as key managerial personnel has been transferred and redesignated as marketing head of western region at Mumbai with effect from 17th April, 2025.

Lokesh Mundhra holds a position of Zonal Manager at LIC of India. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant. Further, he has served under various roles at LIC of India for last 32 years in various departments like Finance & Accounts, Personel, Legal, Estates, with last six years in the investment department of LIC with exposure to all the three wing of investment i.e. operations, monitoring and front office.

LIC Housing Finance is the largest housing finance company in India. It has one of the widest networks of offices across the country and representative office in Dubai. In addition, the company also distributes its products through branches of its subsidiary LIC HFL Financial Services.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.7% to Rs 1,434.84 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,168.92 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income increased 3.9% YoY to Rs 7,070.51 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter advanced 1.74% to settle at Rs 604.45 on Thursday, 17 April 2025.

