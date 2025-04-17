HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 18.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.61% to Rs 901.36 croreNet profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 18.05% to Rs 638.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 540.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.61% to Rs 901.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 695.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.64% to Rs 2460.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1942.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.37% to Rs 3498.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2584.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
