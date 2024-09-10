Sona BLW Precision Forgings raises Rs 2,400 cr via QIP issue

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has completed its Rs 2,400 crore Qualified Institutions Placement. The issue garnered strong interest from institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds, resulting in over 5.5 times subscriptions, underscoring investors' confidence in the Company's strategic vision and growth strategies.

The QIP opened on 4 September 2024 and closed on 9 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sona Comstar issued 34,782,608 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of Rs 690 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 680 per equity share.

Some of the largest investment managers, such as SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, White Oak, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, Norges, BNP Paribas Fund, Fidelity International, Franklin Templeton and Fidelity Management & Research, amongst others, participated in the QIP, a positive reflection on the company's loterm growth prospects.