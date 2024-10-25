Stock Alert: ITC, IndusInd Bank, Radico Khaitan, United Breweries,

Escorts Kubota, Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Indian Energy Exchange, IndiaMART InterMESH, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank

Result Today:

Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Coal India, CreditAccess Grameen, DLF, Eris Lifesciences, Hindustan Petroleum, ICRA, IDBI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, Inox Wind Energy, JM Financial, JSW Holdings, JSW Steel, Jubilant Pharmova, MOIL, NIIT, NLC India, Nuvama Wealth Management, Shriram Finance will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

ITCs consolidated net profit increased 3% to Rs 5,078.34 crore during the quarter on 13% jump in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 19,150.32 core in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the acquisition of 1.52 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each of EIH and 34.60 lakh equity shares of Rs 21 each of HLV from Russell Credit, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company

United Breweries consolidated net profit jumped 23% YoY to Rs 132.33 crore during the quarter. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 12.01% YoY to Rs 2,114.68 crore in Q2 FY25.

IndusInd Bank reported standalone net profit jumped 39.24% to Rs 1,325.45 crore on 9.91% increase in net sales to Rs 14,870.18 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 5,347 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 5% on YoY basis.

Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit jumped 25% to Rs 81 crore on 20% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 1,116.30 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) s consolidated net profit declined 13.33% to Rs 412 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 113 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 13.18% YoY to Rs 206 crore .

