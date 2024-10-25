Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Le Travenues Technology approves acquisition of 51% stake in Zoop

Board of Le Travenues Technology approves acquisition of 51% stake in Zoop

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:00 AM IST
At meeting held on 24 October 2024

The Board of Le Travenues Technology at its meeting held on 24 October 2024 has approved entering into definitive agreements to acquire a 51% stake in Zoop Web Services (Zoop) for a total consideration of Rs. 12.54 crore including non-compete fee, subject to the completion of certain conditions precedent, through a combination of secondary and primary share purchases. Additionally, the Company has the option to purchase the remaining stake in the future subject to fulfillment of certain conditions.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

