Stock Alert: Lenskart Solutions, Capacite Infra, Patanjali Foods, LG Electronics, Godrej Industries

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares are banned from F&O trading on 12 February 2026.

Result Today:

Hindustan Unilever, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Coal India, Lupin, Hindalco Industries, Honasa Consumer, Abbott India, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bharat Forge, Biocon, CRISIL, Endurance Technologies, Engineers India, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Hotels Company, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Muthoot Finance, Natco Pharma, Petronet LNG, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, SpiceJet, TVS Electronics, Welspun Living, and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services will release their quarterly earnings today.

IPO Data:

Fractal Analytics IPO: Subscribed 2.66x overall on Day 3, with QIBs leading at 4.18x subscription, followed by NII at 1.1x and retail at 1x.

Aye Finance IPO: Subscribed 97% overall on Day 3, with QIBs leading at 1.5x subscription, while retail stands at 77% and NII at 5%. Stocks to Watch: Lenskart Solutions reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 131 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 1.9 crore in Q3 FY25. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 38.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,308 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,669 crore in Q3 FY25. Capacite Infraprojects reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 50 crore in Q3 FY26, down 3.8% from Rs 52 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 14.4% year-on-year to Rs 675 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 590 crore in Q3 FY25.

Jupiter Wagons reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 63 crore in Q3 FY26, down 35.3% from Rs 97.3 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 13.6% year-on-year to Rs 890 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,030 crore in Q3 FY25. Elgi Equipments reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 95.2 crore in Q3 FY26, up 18.1% from Rs 80.6 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 18.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,003 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 848 crore in Q3 FY25. IRCON International reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 101 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.2% from Rs 86.6 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 18.9% year-on-year to Rs 2,119 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 2,613 crore in Q3 FY25.

Godrej Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 205 crore in Q3 FY26, up 8.7% from Rs 188 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.7% year-on-year to Rs 5,051 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 4,825 crore in Q3 FY25. LG Electronics reported a standalone net profit of Rs 89.6 crore in Q3 FY26, down 61.6% from Rs 233 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 6.4% year-on-year to Rs 4,114 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 4,396 crore in Q3 FY25. Patanjali Foods reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 593 crore in Q3 FY26, up 60.0% from Rs 371 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 16.5% to Rs 10,484 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 8,997 crore in Q3 FY25.