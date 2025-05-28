Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: LIC, Bharat Dynamics, JK Lakshmi Cement, NMDC, DCX Systems

Stock Alert: LIC, Bharat Dynamics, JK Lakshmi Cement, NMDC, DCX Systems

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 28 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

3M India, Avanti Feeds, Bata India, Birlasoft, Cummins India, Deepak Nitrite, Elgi Equipments, EMS, FDC, Finolex Cables, Granules India, Heidelberg Cement India, Hinduja Global Solutions, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, Jindal Worldwide, JSW Holdings, Juniper Hotels, Natco Pharma will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported 38.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,038.67 crore, despite a 3.6% decline in total income to Rs 2,44,088.33 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

JK Lakshmi Cements consolidated net profit jumped 13.9% to Rs 183.54 crore on 6.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1,897.62 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Bharat Dynamics reported 5.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 272.77 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 288.78 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales surged 112.2% YoY to Rs 1,800.55 crore in Q4 FY25.

NMDCs consolidated net profit increased 4.6% to Rs 1,477.68 crore on 7.9% rise in net sales to Rs 7,004.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

DCX Systems reported a 37.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.70 crore on 26.3% fall in net sales to Rs 549.96 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

