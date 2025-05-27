Inox India secures approval of Heineken and ABinBev for manufacturing beverage kegs

Inox India announced that it has received approvals from two of the world's largest brewery brands - Heineken and ABinBev - for its stainless-steel beverage kegs manufacturing at its Savli Plant in Gujarat. This milestone, coming a few Quarters after the Company's entry into the keg manufacturing space, in September 2023, marks a significant endorsement of INOXCVA's capabilities in quality, scale, and global compliance, as well as its unmatched expertise of more than 3 decades of handling stainless steel and welding know-how.

INOXCVA's success in securing these approvals is a testament to a newly established plant with significant built-in capacity, and adherence to globally recognized quality standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and FSSC 22000. The audit processes were rigorous, requiring several weeks of preparation and entailing detailed on-ground evaluations across manufacturing protocols, cleanliness, staff expertise, traceability, QA systems, and testing infrastructure. The approvals have now paved the way for commercial engagements with these global beverage leaders. Further to these approvals, INOXCVA aims to emerge as a preferred supplier based on its competitive pricing & proximity to key markets, duly complemented by a strong intent towards building long-term relationships.

Commenting on the achievement, Deepak Acharya, CEO - INOX India Ltd, said, These approvals from two of the world's leading breweries mark a defining moment in our journey into the beverage keg space. It validates our belief in our manufacturing prowess and reinforces our position as a credible, high-quality, and future-ready partner for the global beverage industry. We are confident that this milestone will pave the way for deeper collaborations and wider global market access in the years ahead. Investments have also been made in tooling and customization capabilities such as embossing and engraving to meet the branding requirements of global customers. With such wherewithal, we aim to strengthen our capabilities and take them notches above, while ensuring that specific customer needs across the globe are addressed. We are confident of receiving approvals from more brewing majors in the due course of time

INOXCVA offers a wide range of stainless-steel beverage kegs in EURO, DIN, SLIM, and USA standard (BBL) formats, from 10L to 60L, suitable for beer, wine, cider, juice, kombucha, coffee, and more. Options include stackable/non-stackable designs, various spears and necks, enhanced ring thickness, and 100% leak testing. The sustainable PSP Kegs (15L-20L), made with recycled stainless steel and polypropylene, are lightweight, stackable, and customizable. Cornelius (Corny) Kegs, ideal for homebrewing, come in 2.5-5-gallon variants with hygiene certification and design flexibility. Logo embossing, silk-printing, and RFID tagging are also available.

