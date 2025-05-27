Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund gets registered with SEBI

Jio BlackRock Asset Management to act as AMC for Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund

Jio Financial Services announced that the Securities and Exchange Board of India, vide letter dated 26 May 2025, has granted:

(a) certificate of registration to 'Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund'; and

(b) approval to Jio BlackRock Asset Management to act as the Asset Management Company for 'Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund'.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News