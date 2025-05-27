HCL Technologies recognized as a SAP AppHaus Alliances Partner

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been recognized as a SAP AppHaus Alliances Partner. This recognition enables HCLTech to co-innovate, drive business transformation and accelerate AI-powered business outcomes. HCLTech plans to introduce various Joule Agents from SAP to help enterprises automate processes, improve efficiency and make smarter decisions.

HCLTech is also a member of the 'Next Level program' for SAP BTP and SAP Business AI, which reinforces its capability in implementing SAP-driven digital transformation projects.

HCLTech's AI and Cloud Native Lab for SAP Business AI in Munich plays a pivotal role in this partnership. It enables enterprises to leverage SAP's AI capabilities for faster adoption of cloud-native, AI-powered solutions. This lab provides access to the Business AI toolkit and human-centered methodologies in SAP AppHaus and structured design-thinking workshops, facilitating long-term scalability and digital evolution.

