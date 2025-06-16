Stock Alert: NTPC, Arkade Developers, ITC, Spicejet, Sun Pharma, Syngene Intl

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Birla Soft, Central Depository Services (CDSL), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, HUDCO, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Manapurram Finance, RBL Bank and Titagrah Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 16 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

NTPCs board has scheduled a meeting on 17 June 2025 to raise Rs 4,000 crore through debt securities on a private placement basis. The company plans to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 4,000 crore through private placement at a coupon of 6.89% p.a.

Arkade Developers has acquired a 6.28 acre freehold land parcel for a total consideration of Rs 172.48 crore including stamp duty, marking its foray into the Thane real estate market. The projected gross development value (GDV) is Rs 2,000 crore having a RERA saleable area of 9.26 lakh sq. ft., the project launch is slated for early 2026.

NATCO Pharma said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had conducted an inspection at the API manufacturing plant located in Mekaguda, Hyderabad, India, which was conducted from 09 to 13 of June 2025. Syngene International said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted a good clinical practices (GCP) compliance inspection of the companys facility located at Semicon Park, Bengaluru, from 09 to 13 of June 2025. Adani Enterprises has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Agneya Systems (ANIL), has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary named Astraan Defence. The newly incorporated subsidiary operates in the defence sector and will be engaged in the manufacturing of primers, propellants, ignitors, explosives, and ammunition of various types and calibers.

Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of a new property in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The property will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the appointment of Kirti Ganorkar as the managing director to succeed Dilip Sanghvi, with effect from 1 September 2025. Meanwhile, USFDA conducted a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at companys Halol facility (Gujarat, India) from 02 June to 13 June 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form-483, with 8 observations. ITC has acquired 100% stake in Sresta Natural Bioproducts (SNBPL) for total consideration of Rs 400 crore. In addition, consideration of up to Rs 72.50 crore is payable in the next 24 months.