Sensex, Nifty trade higher; realty shares rally for 2nd day

Realty shares witnessed buying demand for second consecutive trading session.
At 12:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 684.54 points or 0.84% to 81,803.14. The Nifty 50 index jumped 228.80 points or 0.93% to 24,947.20.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.87% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.15%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,824 shares rose and 2,186 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.07% to 14.77.
Economy:
Inflation measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) fell to a 14-month low of 0.39% in May from 0.85% in April, data released by the government on Monday showed. This is the third consecutive month of decline in WPI inflation.
Positive rate of inflation in May 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, electricity, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and non-food articles, etc.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index advanced 1.07% to 1,017.85. The index jumped 1.13% for the two trading sessions.
Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.6%), Sobha (up 1.38%), Godrej Properties (up 0.92%), Macrotech Developers (up 0.87%), DLF (up 0.82%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.78%), Anant Raj (up 0.39%) and Phoenix Mills (up 0.26%) jumped.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.27% to 6.283 from the previous close of 6.290.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.2000 compared with its close of 86.1125 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.40% to Rs 99,878.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.20% to 97.8.
The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.38% to 4.441.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement declined 22 cents or 0.30% to $74.01 a barrel.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Belrise Industries rallied 3.27% after the company reported a 722.3% jump in net profit to Rs 110.02 crore while revenue rose 49% to Rs 2,274.35 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
United Drilling Tools hit the upper circuit of 20% after the firm said that it has secured a significant order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation for the supply of large outer diameter (OD) casing pipes with connector totaling to Rs 107.55 crore
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app