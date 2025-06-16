Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trade higher; realty shares rally for 2nd day

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; realty shares rally for 2nd day

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity indices traded with significant gains in mid-afternoon trade, rebounding after two consecutive sessions of losses. This recovery came despite persistent concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, which continued to weigh on global market sentiment. Investors will closely monitor crude oil prices, movements in money market and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week. The Nifty traded near the 24,950 mark.

Realty shares witnessed buying demand for second consecutive trading session.

At 12:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 684.54 points or 0.84% to 81,803.14. The Nifty 50 index jumped 228.80 points or 0.93% to 24,947.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.87% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.15%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,824 shares rose and 2,186 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.07% to 14.77.

Economy:

Inflation measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) fell to a 14-month low of 0.39% in May from 0.85% in April, data released by the government on Monday showed. This is the third consecutive month of decline in WPI inflation.

Positive rate of inflation in May 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, electricity, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and non-food articles, etc.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index advanced 1.07% to 1,017.85. The index jumped 1.13% for the two trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.6%), Sobha (up 1.38%), Godrej Properties (up 0.92%), Macrotech Developers (up 0.87%), DLF (up 0.82%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.78%), Anant Raj (up 0.39%) and Phoenix Mills (up 0.26%) jumped.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.27% to 6.283 from the previous close of 6.290.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.2000 compared with its close of 86.1125 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.40% to Rs 99,878.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.20% to 97.8.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.38% to 4.441.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement declined 22 cents or 0.30% to $74.01 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Belrise Industries rallied 3.27% after the company reported a 722.3% jump in net profit to Rs 110.02 crore while revenue rose 49% to Rs 2,274.35 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

United Drilling Tools hit the upper circuit of 20% after the firm said that it has secured a significant order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation for the supply of large outer diameter (OD) casing pipes with connector totaling to Rs 107.55 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 24,900 level;Sensex jumps 691 pts; European mrkt opens higher

Sensex jumps 530 pts; Nifty above 24,900; metal shares in demand

Indices trade with major gains; IT shares jump

Nifty above 24,800 level; PSU bank shares tumble for 5th day

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story