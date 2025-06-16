Indices trade with major gains; IT shares jump

The key equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in mid-morning trade, extending their positive momentum, despite rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Investors will closely monitor crude oil prices, movements in money market and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week. The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark.

IT shares witnessed buying demand for the second consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 499.26 points or 0.62% to 81,617.86. The Nifty 50 index rose 167.50 points or 0.68% to 24,885.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.81%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,351 shares rose and 2,412 shares fell. A total of 243 shares were unchanged. IPO update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Oswal Pumps received bids for 1,13,41,896 shares as against 1,62,12,980 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:27 IST on Monday (16 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.70 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (13 June 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (17 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 584 and 614 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 24 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index rose 1.14% to 38,908.50. The index increased 1.17% in the two trading sessions. Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.71%), Coforge (up 1.7%), HCL Technologies (up 1.47%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.47%), Persistent Systems (up 1.1%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.08%), Infosys (up 1.07%), Mphasis (up 1.06%), Wipro (up 0.61%) and LTIMindtree (up 0.53%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: HBL Engineering rose 1.49% after the company announced that it had secured a contract worth Rs 132.95 crore from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenously developed Kavach safety system. Lupin rose 0.12%. The company announced that it has signed a license and supply agreement with Sino Universal Pharmaceuticals (SUP) for the commercialization of Tiotropium Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) capsules in China for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Global Markets: Most Asian indices traded higher on Monday, even as investors kept one eye on rising tensions between Israel and Iran and the other on a fresh batch of Chinese economic data. Oil prices surged after Israel and Iran exchanged strikes over the weekend, stoking fears of a broader conflict in the region. Gold followed suit, climbing higher as investors rushed to the comfort of safe-haven assets. Back in Asia, the spotlight was on China. The country released a mix of economic indicators that painted a somewhat uneven picture. Retail sales in May shot up 6.4% from a year earlier, signaling a boost in consumer spending. But industrial output slowed to 5.8% year-on-year, down from 6.1% in April.

Meanwhile, fixed-asset investment rose 3.7% in the January-May period, slightly weaker than the 4% growth seen in the first four months. There was a silver lining, though: the urban unemployment rate dipped to 5.0% in May, the lowest since November 2023. Over on Wall Street, all three major US indexes sank on Friday, spooked by the Middle East flare-up and surging energy prices. The Dow tumbled 1.79%, the S&P 500 fell 1.13%, and the Nasdaq slid 1.30%. Focus was now squarely on a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The Fed is set to kick off a two-day meeting from Tuesday, and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, around 4.5%, at the end of the meeting on Wednesday.