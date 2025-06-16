Sensex jumps 530 pts; Nifty above 24,900; metal shares in demand

The Nifty traded above the 24,900 level. Metal shares rebounded after three consecutive sessions of decline.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 530.27 points or 0.65% to 81,648.87. The Nifty 50 index rose 189 points or 0.79% to 24,907.95.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.35%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,497 shares rose and 2,383 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
Inflation measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) fell to a 14-month low of 0.39% in May from 0.85% in April, data released by the government on Monday showed. This is the third consecutive month of decline in WPI inflation.
Positive rate of inflation in May 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, electricity, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and non-food articles, etc.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.55% to 14.70. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 24,953, at a premium of 34 points as compared with the spot at 24,710.80.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 63.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 56.3 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,500 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 0.69% to 9,323.05. The index declined 2% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
JSW Steel (up 1.18%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.07%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.03%), Vedanta (up 0.94%) and Tata Steel (up 0.89%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.65%), Welspun Corp (up 0.51%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 0.47%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.38%) and Jindal Steel & Power (up 0.12%) added.
On the other hand, NMDC (down 0.99%), Jindal Stainless (down 0.86%) and Steel Authority of India (down 0.8%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Dishman Carbogen Amcis fell 2.40%. The company announced that its manufacturing facility at Naroda, Ahmedabad, has successfully cleared a recent inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with zero observations.
Omaxe zoomed 10.95% after the company said that it has expanded its footprint in Punjab with the launch of its latest integrated township, New Amritsar, through its subsidiaries, with an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore.
