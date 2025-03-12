Stock Alert: Nykaa, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Godrej Agrovet, RVNL, PN Fintech

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, IndusInd Bank, SAIL shares are banned from F&O trading on 12 March 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Nykaa Essentials, for its beauty and personal care business.

Bharti Airtel has signed an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet services to its customers in India, subject to regulatory approvals.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) emerged as lowest bidder (L1) from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for construction of 6 lane access controlled connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port Road in Andhra Pradesh.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to acquire 100% stake in Darshita Southern India Happy Homes Private for total consideration of Rs 2,250 crore.

PB Fintechs board approved an investment of Rs 696 crore in its arm PB Healthcare Services.

Godrej Agrovet will acquire a 48.06% stake in Creamline Dairy Products for Rs 930 crore.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions secured an order for supply and servicing of railway products for Vande Bharat train sets, with the first phase of the order valued at Rs 450 crore.

