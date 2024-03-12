Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 2.55% to 13.64.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,437, a premium of 101.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,335.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 3.05 points or 0.01% to 22,335.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.55% to 13.64.

HDFC Bank, ICICI bank and ITC were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

