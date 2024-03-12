Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX slipped 2.55% to 13.64.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,437, a premium of 101.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,335.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 3.05 points or 0.01% to 22,335.70.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.55% to 13.64.

HDFC Bank, ICICI bank and ITC were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Sensex rises 165 pts; Nifty settles above 22,300; VIX slides 2.55%

PM inaugurates Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal project of Ramco Cement

KNR Constructions receives LoA for Rs 1,163-cr project

KNR Constructions receives LoA for a water supply project of Rs 1163 cr

Ion Exchange wins order of Rs 120 cr from Maaden, Saudi Arabia

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story