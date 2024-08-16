Stock Alert: Ola Electric, Glenmark Pharma, Sunteck Realty, Spicejet, Jindal Stainless

Securities in F&O ban:Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers& Chemicals, Granules India , India Cements, India Mart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL, Sun TV. Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers& Chemicals, Granules India , India Cements, India Mart Intermesh, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL, Sun TV. Stocks to watch: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit jumped 96.53% to Rs 340 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 173 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 6.85% YoY to Rs 3,244 crore during the quarter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Ola Electric Mobility reported consolidated net loss of Rs 347 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 267 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue jumped 32% YoY to Rs 1644 crore in Q1 FY24.

Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit surged to Rs 20.5 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 6.4 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 22.02% YoY to Rs 1,097 crore during the quarter.

Spicejets consolidated net profit declined 19.8% to Rs 158 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 197 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue fell 15% to Rs 1,708 crore in Q1 FY25.

Sunteck Realty reported consolidated net profit of Rs 23 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 7 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue soared to Rs 316 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 71 crore in same quarter last year.

Max Indias board approved raising up to Rs 250 crore through multiple instruments.

Power Mech Projectss received Rs 114 crore order from Coastal Energen for operation and maintenance of 1,200 MW coal based thermal power plant namely Mutiara Thermal Power Plant, owned by Coastal Energen.

Paras Defence and Space Technologiess received Rs 305 crore order from L&T for the electro-optics system.

Jindal Stainless has announced the commissioning of its nickel pig iron smelter facility located in an insutrial park in Indonesia.

