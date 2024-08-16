Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) wins work order of Rs 28 cr

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) wins work order of Rs 28 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has received a Notification of Award/Letter of Intent(LOI) from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam (JBVNL) for supply of plant contract (Contract Part I) and supply of Intallation Services Contract (Contract Part II) for electrification of Un-Electrified/Partial Electrified Habitations/Tolas/Households of Rural & Urban Areas of Sahibganj District of Jharkhand State under Mukhyamantri Ujjawal Jharkhand Yojana (MUJY). The contract value aggregates Rs 28.41 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

Thai Parliament set to choose new PM, Thaksin's daughter likely nominee

Yere Goud becomes new coach of Karnataka team, replaces Shashikant

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story